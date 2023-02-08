SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 590,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,429. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 61,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.