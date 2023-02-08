SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,931.13 ($23.21).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($22.06) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SSE from GBX 1,650 ($19.83) to GBX 1,950 ($23.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.24) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.84) price target on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

SSE opened at GBX 1,743.08 ($20.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,775.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,405 ($16.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.27). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,709.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,683.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 29 ($0.35) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.45%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

