Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

