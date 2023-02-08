STERIS (NYSE:STE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.86 billion-$4.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion. STERIS also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.00-8.10 EPS.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.85. 506,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. STERIS has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,962.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.08.

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,708.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 44.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Articles

