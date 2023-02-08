Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Stora Enso Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEOAY. Morgan Stanley raised Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($15.59) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $15.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $21.65. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

