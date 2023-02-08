Streakk (STKK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $162,075.58

Streakk (STKK) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $229.01 or 0.00987656 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Streakk has a market cap of $2.29 billion and $162,075.58 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Streakk

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 210.09868271 USD and is down -10.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $107,411.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

