Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Hits $324,815.86

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $324,815.86 and $2.89 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00052243 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00029636 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004216 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00227147 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00096741 USD and is up 14.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

