Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,891 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $9.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

