Summitry LLC Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Summitry LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,465 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 2.9% of Summitry LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summitry LLC owned about 0.28% of Zebra Technologies worth $38,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 115,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,353,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 564,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ZBRA opened at $331.15 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $507.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.29.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.