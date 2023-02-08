SVB Leerink Trims Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price to $365.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $374.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Argus raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.16.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $308.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $225.28 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total value of $865,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $6,534,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,253 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after purchasing an additional 826,959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after purchasing an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after purchasing an additional 380,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

