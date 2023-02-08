SVB Securities Trims Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Target Price to $365.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Securities from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. SVB Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.15.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

VRTX stock opened at $308.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.93 and a 200-day moving average of $298.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $225.28 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 442 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.17, for a total value of $137,979.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,318.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total transaction of $865,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,195 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after buying an additional 105,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after acquiring an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,157,954 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,493,458,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.