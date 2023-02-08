Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Syneos Health by 214.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

