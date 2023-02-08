Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 17,100 Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Resources Connection by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $601.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

RGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

