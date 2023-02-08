Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,157 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 85.1% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,001 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,957 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,257,376 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $89,024,000 after purchasing an additional 439,174 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 288,851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

