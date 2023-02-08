Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,457,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,615 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after purchasing an additional 827,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,355,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,596,000 after buying an additional 512,496 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,097,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $160.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

