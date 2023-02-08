T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Moffett Nathanson

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $174.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $177.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.56. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

