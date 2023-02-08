Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th.

Taitron Components has raised its dividend by an average of 31.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taitron Components ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Featured Articles

