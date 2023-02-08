Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.79 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79), Briefing.com reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $113.85 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $178.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.24.

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

