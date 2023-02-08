Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.08.

TNDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth approximately $628,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 101,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 640.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

