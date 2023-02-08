Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.34.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $174.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Get Rating

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

