Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on The Children’s Place, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Children’s Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.96. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.98. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.64). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $509.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.53 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 24.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 253,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 363.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at $3,649,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at $2,786,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

