TerraClassicUSD Price Up 27% This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 27% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $299.06 million and approximately $42.44 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00088955 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00065387 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00011677 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000365 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001262 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00025700 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004589 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002157 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,650,188 coins and its circulating supply is 9,800,096,538 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.