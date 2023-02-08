Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 3,750 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12.

On Monday, December 5th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.29. 179,586,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,654,516. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

