Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick Sells 10,515 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,579.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.01. 231,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.82. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.95. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,637,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,044,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,144 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

