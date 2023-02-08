TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share.

TFI International Trading Down 0.4 %

TFII traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $124.22. 168,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. TFI International has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $125.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About TFI International

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.75.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

