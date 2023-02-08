The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Boeing by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 200.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $214.76 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $223.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

