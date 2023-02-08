The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.41. 947,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,865,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $251,174.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,180,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,917,089.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. acquired 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,168 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 target price on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.