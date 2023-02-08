The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,420 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,697 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,986,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,558 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHW opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,010 shares of company stock valued at $59,786,178 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.