The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $601.50

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 601.50 ($7.23) and last traded at GBX 598.79 ($7.20), with a volume of 107862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592 ($7.12).

The Merchants Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £835.12 million and a P/E ratio of 939.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 573.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 550.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

The Merchants Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.85. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.41%.

The Merchants Trust Company Profile

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Further Reading

