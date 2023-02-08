The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,745 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.