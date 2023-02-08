Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 21st

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.53.

Insider Activity at Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby acquired 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jason H. Brady acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $425,700.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the last quarter.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

