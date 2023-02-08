Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (TBLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 21st

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ TBLD opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.53.
In other Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust news, insider Benjamin D. Kirby acquired 3,513 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,130.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,513 shares in the company, valued at $78,670.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jason H. Brady acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $425,700.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,580. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.
