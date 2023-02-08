Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Timken updated its FY23 guidance to $6.50-7.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.50-$7.10 EPS.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37. Timken has a 52 week low of $50.85 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Timken

Several research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $1,234,524.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $25,158,577.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,987 over the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Timken by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

