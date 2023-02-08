TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $225.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.11.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $199.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $243.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average of $173.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in TopBuild by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.