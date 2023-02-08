TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $225.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.11.
TopBuild stock opened at $199.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $243.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average of $173.53.
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
