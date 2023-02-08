Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 661 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.69% of Gildan Activewear worth $35,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIL opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $41.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

