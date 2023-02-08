TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.47-$22.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.07 billion-$6.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.09 billion. TransDigm Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $21.47-22.87 EPS.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $750.42.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $746.80. 152,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,832. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $615.28. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $758.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

