Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.66-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Trimble also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.66-2.86 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Trimble from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trimble from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.17.
TRMB opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64. Trimble has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
