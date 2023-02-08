Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.66-$2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Trimble also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.66-2.86 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Trimble from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trimble from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.17.

TRMB opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64. Trimble has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,649,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $191,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,188,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

