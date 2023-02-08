Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Trading Down 4.3%

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.82 and last traded at $57.09. Approximately 117,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,024,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.
TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
