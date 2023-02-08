Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Trading Down 4.3%

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.82 and last traded at $57.09. Approximately 117,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,024,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

About Trimble

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Trimble by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Trimble by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.