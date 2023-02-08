Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.66-2.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7-3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion. Trimble also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.66-$2.86 EPS.

Trimble Stock Up 1.2 %

TRMB stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trimble from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

