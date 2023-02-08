Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the travel company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.22% from the stock’s previous close.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -345.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

