trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Down 4.2%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.81. 257,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 488,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on TRVG. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.
trivago Stock Down 7.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $627.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
- V.F. Corporation Is A High-Yield Bargain Despite Dividend Cut
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.