trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Down 4.2%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.81. 257,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 488,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TRVG. StockNews.com cut trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.08.

trivago Stock Down 7.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $627.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

trivago Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 4.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,745,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 11.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 851,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 12.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

