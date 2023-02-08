Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.50 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Down 2.1 %

TCNNF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,939. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

