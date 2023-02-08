TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-0.22 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.22 EPS.
TTM Technologies Price Performance
TTMI traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 334,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $328,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TTM Technologies (TTMI)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.