TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMIGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $617.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies updated its Q1 guidance to $0.16-0.22 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.16-$0.22 EPS.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 334,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at $328,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Earnings History for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

