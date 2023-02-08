Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.83. 1,034,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,748. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

