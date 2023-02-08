Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on February 21st

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $9.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.
Ubiquiti Price Performance
Ubiquiti stock opened at $282.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.83. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $350.63.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UI. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ubiquiti by 63.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.
