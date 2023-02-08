UBS Group Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €130.00 ($139.78) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($225.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded up €0.92 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €131.26 ($141.14). 786,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 1-year high of €195.14 ($209.83). The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €127.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €134.58.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.