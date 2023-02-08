UK Commercial Property REIT Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.85 (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UK Commercial Property REIT Price Performance

UKCM stock opened at GBX 57.32 ($0.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £744.82 million and a PE ratio of 218.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.16. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 52 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 95.80 ($1.15). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 58.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at UK Commercial Property REIT

In related news, insider Margaret Littlejohns acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($13,703.57).

About UK Commercial Property REIT

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

See Also

