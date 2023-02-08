Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Purchases C$12,000.00 in Stock

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Rating) Director Normand Tremblay acquired 200,000 shares of Unigold stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$571,649.64.

Unigold Trading Up 9.1 %

UGD opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28. Unigold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

Unigold (CVE:UGD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Unigold Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

