United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $8.87

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.65. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 3,126,220 shares changing hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth $215,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

