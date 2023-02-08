UNIUM (UNM) Price Tops $44.88

UNIUM (UNM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $130.53 million and approximately $904.33 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for approximately $44.88 or 0.00193556 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UNIUM has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 44.48991916 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $889.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

