Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,017,000 after purchasing an additional 592,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valero Energy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

NYSE:VLO opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

